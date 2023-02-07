USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,215 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

