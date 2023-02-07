USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,049 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

State Street Trading Down 0.4 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STT opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.