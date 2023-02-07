USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

