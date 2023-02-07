USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,573 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.65.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

