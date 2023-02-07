USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,068 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

