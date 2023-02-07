USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 26,138 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

OTIS opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

