USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 27,217 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,217 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

