USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,284 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,119 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

