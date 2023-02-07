USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 61,425 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,425 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About American International Group

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.