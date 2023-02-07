USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 61,425 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,425 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American International Group Price Performance
AIG opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
