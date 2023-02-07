USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,278 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $351.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.18 and its 200 day moving average is $297.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $356.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

