USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,894 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 1.1 %

MET opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

