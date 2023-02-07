USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Profile

NYSE WELL opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42.

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.