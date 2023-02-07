Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,767 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $255.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.