Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 47,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

