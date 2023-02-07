Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 427,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 427,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 328,241 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,083.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 311,819 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $7,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.38.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.02 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 170.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.
Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.
