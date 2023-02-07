Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

