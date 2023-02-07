Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Veritex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Veritex has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

