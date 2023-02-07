Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $6,534,195. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $304.87 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.14 and a 200-day moving average of $298.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

