Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of Viad stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. Viad has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Viad alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viad by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viad Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.