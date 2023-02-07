Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

