Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.