Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.8 %
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAI)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.