voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE VJET opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. voxeljet has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

