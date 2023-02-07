W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $33,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.0 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.