W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

