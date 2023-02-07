Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $43.21 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.21 million and $1.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,729,668 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

