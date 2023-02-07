Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.