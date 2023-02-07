Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Western Digital worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 883.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 31.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 873,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 555,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

