Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $430.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

