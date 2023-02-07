Westpac Banking Corp Buys 7,400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Aviva PLC grew its position in ResMed by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,267,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $336,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,725 shares of company stock worth $9,721,056 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $221.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.52. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.