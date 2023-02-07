Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

