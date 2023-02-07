Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $329.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

