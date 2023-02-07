Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.24 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,753 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

NYSE:ELS opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

