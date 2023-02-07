Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,321 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Leidos worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $36,118,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 242,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Leidos by 2,971.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 220,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

