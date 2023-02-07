Westpac Banking Corp Sells 30,968 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,968 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 825,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.90. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

