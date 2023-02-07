Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,359 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

