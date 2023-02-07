Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

