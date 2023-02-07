William Blair Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $79.09 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,975 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

