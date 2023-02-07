William Blair Comments on Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLAB. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

SLAB opened at $181.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.82. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $190.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

