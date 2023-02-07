Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

