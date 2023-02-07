Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the local business review company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.15 on Monday. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 3,452 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $102,869.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,709.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 2,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,993 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

