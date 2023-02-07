Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $45.75 or 0.00198954 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $746.12 million and $65.03 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001840 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,308,150 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

