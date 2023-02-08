1,116 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.20 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

