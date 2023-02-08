1,407 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 155.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $235.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

