15,000 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 381.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

GSL opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 45.72%. Research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

