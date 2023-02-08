16,349 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,349 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,120.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

