16,454 Shares in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCAP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 57.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

