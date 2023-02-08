24,249 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vicor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Recommended Stories
