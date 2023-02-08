2,976 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE SPG opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $147.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.