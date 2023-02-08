2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading Up 5.3%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 37,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 620,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

2seventy bio Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

2seventy bio last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,136.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,416 shares of company stock valued at $314,152. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

