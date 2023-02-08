5,079 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.